Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $74.19 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,605,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $74,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

