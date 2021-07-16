Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $80.62 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,731 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $80,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 426.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.62. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

