Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 45,153 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Synopsys worth $89,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.63 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

