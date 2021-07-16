Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NIPOF remained flat at $$572.00 during trading on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $572.00 and a one year high of $572.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.46.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.