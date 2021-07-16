Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aperam in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $7.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

