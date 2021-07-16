Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NVO opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $87.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

