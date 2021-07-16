Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of AKR opened at $21.50 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.