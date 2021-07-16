Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.