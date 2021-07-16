Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Société Générale Société anonyme’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

