Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BX. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

BX stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

