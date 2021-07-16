JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 447,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.