Jenna Lyons Sells 1,022 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

SHAK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 606,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.93. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

