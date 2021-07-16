Jill Foss Watson Sells 21,600 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $455.57 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.54.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

