JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Shares Down 24.5%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) shares were down 24.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.