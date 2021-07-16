JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 10,848 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 67,157 shares of company stock valued at $381,765 in the last three months. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

