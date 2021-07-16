JMP Securities Raises Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $210.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $191.60 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

