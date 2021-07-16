John J. Holmes Sells 3,181 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cowen stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 386,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,256. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cowen by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

