Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,012 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

