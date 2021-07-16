Jonathan Murphy Sells 36,540 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 76.55 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

