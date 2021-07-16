JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 26,052 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.52 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $829.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.