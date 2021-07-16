JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth $119,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of TBA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

