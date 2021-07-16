JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.33 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,329,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

