JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$58.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.44.

TSE:STLC traded down C$2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 245,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.39. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$7.27 and a twelve month high of C$39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

