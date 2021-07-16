JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.