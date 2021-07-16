JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,976 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $112.83 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.32.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

