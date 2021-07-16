JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $104.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.63.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

