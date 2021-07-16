JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITMPF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

ITMPF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 23,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

