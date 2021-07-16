JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VACQ. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $22,775,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,100,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.