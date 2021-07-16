JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

