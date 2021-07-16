JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,280 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74.

