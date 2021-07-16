JS Capital Management LLC Invests $412,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.99. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

