JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $7.29 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.