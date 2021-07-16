JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,370,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,967,000 after purchasing an additional 417,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,772,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,418,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,360 shares of company stock worth $7,554,176 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

