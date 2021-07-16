JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

