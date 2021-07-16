JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $372,791.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $372,791.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00145963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,027.58 or 1.00051325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

