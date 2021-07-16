Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.86. The stock has a market cap of £978.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

