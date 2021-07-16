K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading Down 11%

Shares of K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) dropped 11% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 113,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 247,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$17.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

K9 Gold Company Profile (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

