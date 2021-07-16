Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

KNDI stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

