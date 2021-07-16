Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $54,332,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $19,780,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $269.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

