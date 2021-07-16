KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,209,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.