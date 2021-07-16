Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.77.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.