Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.77.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.94.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
