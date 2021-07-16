Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 19.2% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 492,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.