Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.55. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,322. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.