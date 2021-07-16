KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 148.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $22,835,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

