KeyCorp Comments on Trip.com Group Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trip.com Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

