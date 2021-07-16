Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

