Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,395 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Target were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Target by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.47. The stock had a trading volume of 76,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $119.04 and a 12-month high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.