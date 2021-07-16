Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1,067.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,987,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.26. 9,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

