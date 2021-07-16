Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 132.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.93. 824,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,339. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

