Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 11,047 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,416 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $604.93. 67,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $611.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

